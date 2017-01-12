New classes to enhance academy, Pathways

New classes to enhance academy, Pathways

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Dr. Julie Pack, director of Secondary Education, made the announcement at the Asheboro City Board of Education meeting on Jan. 12. The classes were chosen from the Department of Public Instruction's offerings with the focus of enhancing the Early College Academy Program and Pathways to Prosperity, a collaborative program with the Randolph County School System and Randolph Community College intended to provide students with skills and training for manufacturing jobs. The Asheboro High School Early College Academy allows students to receive up to two years tuition-free at RCC and complete an associate degree while still in high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone know this girl Sun Pedro 8
looking for a pain doc Sat in look 1
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Jan 7 cateau 67
Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07) Jan 5 Barnes1210 111
men who cheat and liars (Jun '13) Jan 5 kay 17
Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12) Jan 4 Girl from FCA 200... 30
hot girl nice azz Dec 29 joe 1
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,927 • Total comments across all topics: 277,963,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC