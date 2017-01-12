New classes to enhance academy, Pathways

Dr. Julie Pack, director of Secondary Education, made the announcement at the Asheboro City Board of Education meeting on Jan. 12. The classes were chosen from the Department of Public Instruction's offerings with the focus of enhancing the Early College Academy Program and Pathways to Prosperity, a collaborative program with the Randolph County School System and Randolph Community College intended to provide students with skills and training for manufacturing jobs. The Asheboro High School Early College Academy allows students to receive up to two years tuition-free at RCC and complete an associate degree while still in high school.

