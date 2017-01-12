N.C. Zoo sets attendance record in 2016
More than 797,000 visitors stopped by the N.C. Zoo in 2016, marking the third largest calendar year attendance in the zoo's history. Only 1994 and 1995, when the Asheboro destination's North America region first open to the public, saw higher numbers, according to a press release.
