MLK Jr. Day breakfast, march, and more scheduled Monday

Michael T. Brown will be the featured speaker for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast in Asheboro Monday morning. The breakfast, sponsored by the East Side Improvement Association, begins at 8 a.m. in the Central Gym at 621 Franks St. It is free and open to the public.

