MLK Jr. Day breakfast, march, and more scheduled Monday
Michael T. Brown will be the featured speaker for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast in Asheboro Monday morning. The breakfast, sponsored by the East Side Improvement Association, begins at 8 a.m. in the Central Gym at 621 Franks St. It is free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a pain doc
|3 hr
|in look
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
|Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07)
|Jan 5
|Barnes1210
|111
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|kay
|17
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Jan 4
|Girl from FCA 200...
|30
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 4
|My Tats
|6
|hot girl nice azz
|Dec 29
|joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC