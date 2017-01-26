Megerian makes magazine list of N.C. Super Lawyers in criminal defense
Jonathan Megerian, an Asheboro attorney, has been named in Charlotte Magazine's list of 2017 North Carolina Super Lawyers in the area of criminal defense. The honor is based on a survey of his peers in the legal profession.
