Megerian makes magazine list of N.C. Super Lawyers in criminal defense

1 hr ago

Jonathan Megerian, an Asheboro attorney, has been named in Charlotte Magazine's list of 2017 North Carolina Super Lawyers in the area of criminal defense. The honor is based on a survey of his peers in the legal profession.

