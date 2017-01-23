Man, 27, charged with murder for Brooklyn soccer game stabbing
Eswin Gramajo was arrested in Asheboro, N.C., for the fatal Dec. 11 stabbing of Delvin Martinez Lopez in Brooklyn. Eswin Gramajo was arrested in Asheboro, N.C., for the fatal Dec. 11 stabbing of Delvin Martinez Lopez in Brooklyn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 20
|joe
|9
|looking for a pain doc
|Jan 14
|in look
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
|Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07)
|Jan 5
|Barnes1210
|111
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|kay
|17
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Jan 4
|Girl from FCA 200...
|30
|hot girl nice azz
|Dec 29
|joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC