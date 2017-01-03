Icicles we so proudly see Updated at
A winter storm has its beauty, such as these icicles hanging from Atkins Automotive and Towing in Randleman Tuesday as a flag waves in the background, but most folks will not be sad to see the cold temperatures and ice disappear. The N.C. Department of Transportation workers were out working hard Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to clear secondary roads.
