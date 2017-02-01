How to retain young people? Learn on Feb. 15 at RCC
Randolph Community College's Workforce Development and Continuing Education Division is offering a new course titled "Five Generations @Work: Attracting, Engaging and Retaining Young People" on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in Room 148 of the Continuing Education and Industrial Center on the Asheboro campus, 629 Industrial Park Ave. This eight-hour workshop is designed to help human resource leaders and managers develop an understanding of younger generations, including how to recruit, engage and retain them. The class format is very flexible with open discussions and group work to apply context to participants' organizations.
