Homicide suspect returned to Randolph Updated at
A man wanted in connection with the New Year's Day shooting deaths of two brothers in Asheboro has been returned to North Carolina from New Jersey where he was arrested earlier this month. Curtis E. Little, 25, of 405 Farmer Road, Apt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan 28
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan 26
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan 25
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan 25
|joe
|3
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Jan 25
|Homer
|2
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 20
|joe
|9
|looking for a pain doc
|Jan 14
|in look
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC