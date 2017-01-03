Glass honored with Order of the Long ...

Glass honored with Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Former Randolph County Magistrate John A. Glass received a nice retirement surprise from former Gov. Pat McCrory - the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award, one of our state's top civilian honors. Glass, an Asheboro native who retired Dec. 31, was presented the award by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge V. Bradford Long on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at a reception at the Randolph County Courthouse.

