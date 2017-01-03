'Fairly significant snowfall' could d...

'Fairly significant snowfall' could drop 3-6 inches around Triangle

26 min ago

The storm will move into the region around sunset on Friday and possibly continue through sunset on Saturday. Forecast models show the storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow around Raleigh.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Randolph County was issued at January 05 at 10:05AM EST

Asheboro, NC

