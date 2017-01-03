'Fairly significant snowfall' could drop 3-6 inches around Triangle
The storm will move into the region around sunset on Friday and possibly continue through sunset on Saturday. Forecast models show the storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow around Raleigh.
