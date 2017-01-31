Diabetes self-management workshop bei...

Diabetes self-management workshop being offered in Asheboro

Friday Jan 27

The Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging , in partnership with Randolph County Senior Adults Association, Inc., will host a pilot program workshop offering education and resources for Type 2 Diabetes patients and caregivers in Asheboro. There will be a community interest session held Tuesday, Jan. 31, and the first workshop of the pilot program will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 7. This workshop is provided at no cost to participants.

