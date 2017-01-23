Deputies seize suspected meth, cocaine

A Mill Creek Ridge Road resident faces multiple charges after deputies seized suspected drugs and a gun that had been reported stolen following a months-long undercover investigation. Caleb Nathan Ellis, 35, was arrested Jan. 19 after a search of his residence at 4010 Mill Creek Ridge Road, Asheboro.

