Cooperative Extension office moving Updated at

The office, now in the basement below Daymark Recovery Services at 112 W. Walker Ave., Asheboro, will move across Fayetteville Street to Hillside Shopping Center, according to Carmen Boswell, administrative assistant. "We're temporarily excited," Boswell said, noting that future plans are for extension to be housed permanently at the proposed Randolph County Agri-Business Civic Center, which is being developed on East Dixie Drive in Asheboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.