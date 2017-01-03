Commissioners consider economic development, response to floods and fires
Economic development strategies and recognition of emergency responders were focuses of the Jan. 3 meeting of the Randolph County Board of Commissioners. County Manager Hal Johnson said that in response to the announcement that Bonnie Renfro will retire this summer as president of the Economic Development Corp., the EDC Executive Committee has recommended a long-term evaluation of the existing organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07)
|1 hr
|Barnes1210
|111
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|12 hr
|kay
|17
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|18 hr
|Girl from FCA 200...
|30
|anyone know this girl
|Wed
|My Tats
|6
|hot girl nice azz
|Dec 29
|joe
|1
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Dec 29
|My Tats
|6
|sex pics (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Abcd
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC