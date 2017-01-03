Commissioners consider economic devel...

Commissioners consider economic development, response to floods and fires

Economic development strategies and recognition of emergency responders were focuses of the Jan. 3 meeting of the Randolph County Board of Commissioners. County Manager Hal Johnson said that in response to the announcement that Bonnie Renfro will retire this summer as president of the Economic Development Corp., the EDC Executive Committee has recommended a long-term evaluation of the existing organization.

