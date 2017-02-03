City's Father/Daughter Valentine Dinner and Dance Feb. 10

Asheboro Cultural & Recreation Services announces the 10th annual Father/Daughter Valentine Dinner and Dance, which will be held Friday, Feb. 10, from 6-9 p.m. at the AVS Catering and Banquet Center, 2045 N. Fayetteville St. This event provides an opportunity for ladies ages 18 and under to enjoy dinner, games and dancing with their fathers. Young ladies may also be accompanied by a grandfather, uncle or other adult male relative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.