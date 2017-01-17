Child safety course presented in Ashe...

Child safety course presented in Asheboro Jan. 27

On Friday, Jan. 27, "Child Safety: Birth to College Part 1" will be presented by Kendall Phillips and volunteers with Safe Kids of Randolph County and the Randolph County Health Department from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at 230 E. Kivett St., Asheboro. Accidental injuries are a leading cause of death and disability for children.

