Central Methodist Day School sets annual Dinner and Auction for March 24

Central Methodist Day School will hold its Ninth Annual Dinner and Auction on March 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Central Family Life Center at Central United Methodist Church, 300 S. Main St., Asheboro. Meal is catered by George's and includes lasagna, salad, bread and dessert.

