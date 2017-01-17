Central Methodist Day School sets annual Dinner and Auction for March 24
Central Methodist Day School will hold its Ninth Annual Dinner and Auction on March 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Central Family Life Center at Central United Methodist Church, 300 S. Main St., Asheboro. Meal is catered by George's and includes lasagna, salad, bread and dessert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know this girl
|16 hr
|joe
|9
|looking for a pain doc
|Jan 14
|in look
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
|Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07)
|Jan 5
|Barnes1210
|111
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|kay
|17
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Jan 4
|Girl from FCA 200...
|30
|hot girl nice azz
|Dec 29
|joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC