Celebrate Community: Jim Michaud
Jim Michaud is a valued volunteer at the Randolph-Asheboro YMCA because of his caring and cheerful personality. He is the type of person who goes above and beyond what is asked of him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan 28
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan 26
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan 25
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan 25
|joe
|3
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Jan 25
|Homer
|2
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 20
|joe
|9
|looking for a pain doc
|Jan 14
|in look
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC