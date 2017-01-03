Candlelight vigil held for McRae brothers
Scores of people, mostly from Asheboro's black community, gathered Thursday evening to pay respects to Tony and Quanta McRae with a candlelight vigil. The two brothers were shot to death on New Year's during a celebration at 1211 Shana Lane.
