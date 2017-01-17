Build genealogy skills in library workshops

Need to decipher a document in flowery handwriting, trace your maternal family tree or use photographs to make your family history visual? Join genealogist and librarian Ann Palmer for a series of three workshops from January-March at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro, that will help build your research skills. * First, gain an understanding of "The A-B-Cs of Early American Handwriting", from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Learn tips for transcribing handwritten documents as you discover why so many names are misspelled and how the formation of letters and the spelling and meaning of words have changed during the last three centuries.

