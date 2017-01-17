Brightside hosts book signing with author Lina Landess

Brightside Gallery, 170 Worth St., Asheboro, will host a book signing featuring Greensboro author Lina Landess and her new book "Heart Breaking Open" on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1-4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Landess' recently published spiritual memoir offers an opportunity to discover what it truly means to surrender to what is ahead, and in doing so, to discover not only that "new delight" but the beauty that comes from opening hearts in ways never thought possible.

