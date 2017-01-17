Brightside hosts book signing with author Lina Landess
Brightside Gallery, 170 Worth St., Asheboro, will host a book signing featuring Greensboro author Lina Landess and her new book "Heart Breaking Open" on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1-4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Landess' recently published spiritual memoir offers an opportunity to discover what it truly means to surrender to what is ahead, and in doing so, to discover not only that "new delight" but the beauty that comes from opening hearts in ways never thought possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 15
|Pedro
|8
|looking for a pain doc
|Jan 14
|in look
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
|Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07)
|Jan 5
|Barnes1210
|111
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|kay
|17
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Jan 4
|Girl from FCA 200...
|30
|hot girl nice azz
|Dec 29
|joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC