Band swings into action at WFU
"Swing On!", the award-winning swing band based in Asheboro and led by Asheboro native Gary Lewis, has been chosen to be the host band at "Wake Frost 2017" on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. This event is held every other year and is one of the largest student/alumni events at Wake Forest University, 1834 Wake Forest Road, Winston-Salem. Lewis said "Swing On!" is honored to be chosen once again for this prestigious event.
