ATM thief robs woman, shoots at her son Updated at

A woman and her son escaped injury New Year's Day when she was robbed at an automatic teller machine in north Asheboro and he was shot at while coming to her assistance. According to a press release from the Asheboro Police Department, the robbery occurred at about 6:15 p.m. at a standalone ATM in the parking lot at 1512 N. Fayetteville St., where the Randolph County Department of Social Services is housed.

