Asheboro murder suspect arrested in New Jersey
An email sent Thursday evening from Jim Smith, assistant chief of the Asheboro Police Department, said simply, "Curtis Little has been arrested by the East Orange Police in New Jersey." Smith said he had no information about extradition.
