Asheboro library fills up February with fun for kids

Tuesday Jan 24

From Arts and Crafts at the beginning of the month to two theatrical performances in one day at the end, the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro, is full of fun for kids in February. Children of all ages are invited to make a Valentine-themed craft during the monthly Arts & Crafts event at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. All supplies are provided.

