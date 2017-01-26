Asheboro library fills up February with fun for kids
From Arts and Crafts at the beginning of the month to two theatrical performances in one day at the end, the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro, is full of fun for kids in February. Children of all ages are invited to make a Valentine-themed craft during the monthly Arts & Crafts event at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. All supplies are provided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Thu
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Wed
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Wed
|joe
|3
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Jan 25
|Homer
|2
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 20
|joe
|9
|looking for a pain doc
|Jan 14
|in look
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC