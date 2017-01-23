Art Wall Project, silent auction at Four Saints through February
The Four Saints Brewing Company's Inaugural Art Wall Project continues its mission to offer compelling dialogue among the local community and regional visual artists with the third of five art exhibitions on the taproom wall. As part of exhibition number three, it is accompanied by a silent art auction to benefit the Randolph County Animal Shelter.
