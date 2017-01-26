Apprenticeship Randolph set to bridge gap between workforce, industry

Editor's Note: There are plenty of workers in Randolph County, but are they ready for the types of jobs that today's economy requires? And if not, how will they gain the experience and knowledge to confidently walk into one of those jobs? To help find a solution, several community entities have combined to set up the Apprenticeship Randolph program. Here's a look at how it will work, what to expect from it and how it can benefit the community.

