AHS hosts information sessions for new Early College Academy

Starting next school year, students in Asheboro City Schools will have the chance to enroll in the first cohort of the Asheboro High School Early College Academy. This innovative learning experience will afford students the opportunity to participate in traditional high school activities like sports and cultural arts, while also earning an Associate's Degree from Randolph Community College and a high school diploma from Asheboro High School simultaneously.

