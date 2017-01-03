ABC Board announces funds availability

ABC Board announces funds availability

The Asheboro ABC Board has announced the availability of first and second quarter 2017 grant funds for the treatment of alcoholism or substance abuse, or for research or education on alcohol or substance abuse. Available funds are dependent upon sales and cannot be determined at this time.

