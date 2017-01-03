ABC Board announces funds availability
The Asheboro ABC Board has announced the availability of first and second quarter 2017 grant funds for the treatment of alcoholism or substance abuse, or for research or education on alcohol or substance abuse. Available funds are dependent upon sales and cannot be determined at this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07)
|Thu
|Barnes1210
|111
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Thu
|kay
|17
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Girl from FCA 200...
|30
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 4
|My Tats
|6
|hot girl nice azz
|Dec 29
|joe
|1
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Dec 29
|My Tats
|6
|sex pics (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Abcd
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC