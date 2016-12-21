Unlimber with Tai Chi workshop
Join Steve Cain of the Asheboro Senior Center for "Introduction to Tai Chi" at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro. The workshop, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, is free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07)
|Dec 4
|hardeerg
|110
|sex pics (Jan '16)
|Nov 30
|Abcd
|3
|Sanctuary City No More (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Proud American
|2
|Siler City Music Thread
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Nicole Wall
|Nov '16
|Ricky
|1
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|anonymous
|29
|New Asheboro Arrests and Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Sep '16
|Asheboro
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC