Unlimber with Tai Chi workshop

Thursday Dec 22

Join Steve Cain of the Asheboro Senior Center for "Introduction to Tai Chi" at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro. The workshop, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, is free and open to the public.

