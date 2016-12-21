To tether or not to tether: The rules say no
Editor's note: When she presented an anti-tethering ordinance for consideration by Randolph County commissioners almost a year and a half ago, MiMi Cooper, who was county public health director at the time, explained that chaining a dog for long periods of time deprives the animal of interaction with people and can cause sensory deprivation, boredom, frustration, anxiety and agitation. Limiting tethering, she noted, is better for animals but is also a matter of public safety.
