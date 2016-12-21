Suspect sought in Domino's shooting

Suspect sought in Domino's shooting

Asheboro Police are looking for a suspect who shot a Domino's employee who was delivering a pizza Christmas Eve. According to a press release, on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wainman Avenue in reference to shots fired.

