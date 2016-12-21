Ringing in the New Year with old-style music
If Bluegrass is your beat, get your tickets now for the 4th Annual New Year's Eve Bluegrass Show featuring The Outliers at the historic Sunset Theatre in downtown Asheboro. The doors will open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and the sweet sound of music will start filling the house at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and are available at Monroe's Music & Jewelry Co., 322 Sunset Ave., Asheboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07)
|Dec 4
|hardeerg
|110
|sex pics (Jan '16)
|Nov 30
|Abcd
|3
|Sanctuary City No More (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Proud American
|2
|Siler City Music Thread
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Nicole Wall
|Nov '16
|Ricky
|1
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|anonymous
|29
|New Asheboro Arrests and Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Sep '16
|Asheboro
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC