Ringing in the New Year with old-style music

If Bluegrass is your beat, get your tickets now for the 4th Annual New Year's Eve Bluegrass Show featuring The Outliers at the historic Sunset Theatre in downtown Asheboro. The doors will open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and the sweet sound of music will start filling the house at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and are available at Monroe's Music & Jewelry Co., 322 Sunset Ave., Asheboro.

