RCC holds College, Career Readiness graduation Updated at

RCC holds College, Career Readiness graduation
Peggie Cassidy, who earned both her GED and a Nursing Assistant certificate from Randolph Community College, was the guest speaker at RCC's College and Career Readiness graduation held Dec. 14 at the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center auditorium on the Asheboro campus. Twelve students participated in Wednesday's ceremony out of 33 High School Equivalency graduates and six Adult High School Diploma graduates who were eligible.
