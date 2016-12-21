New York murder suspect arrested in Asheboro Updated at
Eswin Gramajo, 27, of 879 Bergen St., Brooklyn, had fled New York after an altercation at a soccer match in Brooklyn ended in the stabbing of two brothers. Delvine Martinez Lopez was killed in the attack and his brother, Oscar, was seriously injured, according to The New York Daily News.
