N.C. Works holds info workshops for ex-offenders
N.C. Works Career Center, 600 S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, will hold information workshops for ex-offenders on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at 10 a.m. The program will be directed by Brian Long, regional coordinator for the N.C. Department of Commerce's Former Offender Initative. Topics will include barriers to employment, how to explain your criminal background to employers and more.
