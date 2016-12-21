Learn New Year's resolutions tips

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Courier-Tribune

Join Kendall Phillips, a health educator with the Randolph County Health Department, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Learn some tips and tricks for making easy New Year's resolutions for healthy eating - and successfully keeping them.

