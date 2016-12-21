Laura Douglas picked to lead Bristol ...

Laura Douglas picked to lead Bristol Community College

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

Laura L. Douglas is the unanimous pick of the Board of Trustees to lead Bristol Community College when longtime president John J. Sbrega retires next summer. Douglas, provost at Des Moines Area Community College in Iowa, was selected from "a highly skilled pool of candidates" following a nationwide search, the college said in a news release.

