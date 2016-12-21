It's official: Randolph Mall sold Updated at
The approximately 380,000-square-foot enclosed mall adds to the company's growing portfolio of retail property comprised of 14.5 million square feet, including 28 enclosed shopping malls across 12 states. "We are excited to be a part of the Asheboro community and are looking forward to diving right in, said Jim Hull, Managing Principal of Hull Property Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07)
|Dec 4
|hardeerg
|110
|sex pics (Jan '16)
|Nov 30
|Abcd
|3
|Sanctuary City No More (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Proud American
|2
|Siler City Music Thread
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Nicole Wall
|Nov '16
|Ricky
|1
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|anonymous
|29
|New Asheboro Arrests and Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Sep '16
|Asheboro
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC