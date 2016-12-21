Do Tell / Thanks, Asheboro

Unfortunately, I have not been able to attend each and every one, but that was my fault. Between the Asheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce, the City of Asheboro, the Randolph County Senior Adults Association and so many churches having events and inviting all of us to attend - most of them free - it has truly been easy to find a way to celebrate for each of us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.