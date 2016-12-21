Deputies find 2 more indoor marijuana-growing operations Updated at
Randolph County Sheriff Robert Graves said Wednesday that officers confiscated 206 marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $206,000 at 1419 Howard Auman Road, off N.C. 134 south of Asheboro, and 590 plants with an estimated street value of $795,000 at 2496 Willie Wright Road, Ramseur. "We received tips yesterday of suspected activity in both these locations," Graves said, adding that each of the operations was a "cookie cutter" version of an indoor growing operation discovered last week, which led to two arrests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07)
|Dec 4
|hardeerg
|110
|sex pics (Jan '16)
|Nov 30
|Abcd
|3
|Sanctuary City No More (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Proud American
|2
|Siler City Music Thread
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Nicole Wall
|Nov '16
|Ricky
|1
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|anonymous
|29
|New Asheboro Arrests and Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Sep '16
|Asheboro
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC