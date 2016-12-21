Deputies find 2 more indoor marijuana-growing operations Updated at

Randolph County Sheriff Robert Graves said Wednesday that officers confiscated 206 marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $206,000 at 1419 Howard Auman Road, off N.C. 134 south of Asheboro, and 590 plants with an estimated street value of $795,000 at 2496 Willie Wright Road, Ramseur. "We received tips yesterday of suspected activity in both these locations," Graves said, adding that each of the operations was a "cookie cutter" version of an indoor growing operation discovered last week, which led to two arrests.

