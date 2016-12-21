Court Results

This case has been appealed to Superior Court. * Scott Bryan Garner, 5447 Fairview Church Road, Trinity, guilty of driving while impaired, fined $100, $540 in court costs, sentenced to 60 days suspended sentence in Misdemeanor Confinement Program, 12 months unsupervised probation, 24 hours community service work within 60 days, credit given for compliance to Substance Abuse Assessment, surrender license and do not operate a motor vehicle until properly licensed, defendant eligible for limited driving privileges.

