CHC Better Care clinic to open at RCC

CHC Better Care clinic to open at RCC

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Courier-Tribune

Randolph Community College has embarked on another unique partnership with an agreement to provide space for a part-time medical clinic on its Asheboro campus. CHC Better Care of Asheboro, an affiliate of Randolph Hospital, will open a medical clinic in the Student Services Center at RCC in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hot girl nice azz Dec 29 joe 1
anyone know this girl Dec 29 joe 4
Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09) Dec 29 My Tats 6
Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07) Dec 4 hardeerg 110
sex pics (Jan '16) Nov '16 Abcd 3
Sanctuary City No More (Oct '15) Nov '16 Proud American 2
Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12) Oct '16 anonymous 29
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,577,422

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC