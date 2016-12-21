Brooklyn stab-slay suspect caught in ...

Brooklyn stab-slay suspect caught in North Carolina

Wednesday

Eswin Gramajo , 27, was arrested in Asheboro, N.C. Gramajo is accused of stabbing Delvin Martinez Lopez , cops said. Cops tracked down and busted a fugitive in North Carolina for a fatal stabbing at a midnight soccer game in Brooklyn, officials said Wednesday.

