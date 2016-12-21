Bantum Rooster's annual Rockin' Christmas concert Monday

Bantum Rooster's 10th annual Rockin' Christmas Holiday concert will take place Monday, Dec. 19, at the Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, beginning at 7 p.m. This year's expanded concert will be full of Christmas music, fun surprises and unbelievable showmanship. For over a decade, Bantum Rooster has been thrilling audiences across the Carolinas with its over-the-edge dance and party shows and has become one of the most sought after party bands on the market.

