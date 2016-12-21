American Shakespeare Center brings 'O...

American Shakespeare Center brings 'Our Town' to Asheboro

The American Shakespeare Center will present "Our Town" as part of its 2016/2017 Hungry Hearts tour at the Sunset Theatre on Friday, Jan. 13, beginning at 7:30 p.m. A moving look at life in the small town of Grover's Corners, "Our Town" examines what it means to grow up. Through three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage" and "Death and Dying," the play studies the deeply personal yet remarkably universal lives of the Webb and Gibbs families.

