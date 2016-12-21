4-year-old wins holiday card contest
The Randolph Partnership for Children's 2016 holiday card has been designed by Jana Novak, age 4. She attends Shepherd's Way Day School and is the daughter of Josef and Helena Novak of Asheboro. Her original artwork features a vibrant, smiling snowman.
