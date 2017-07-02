NJ shutdown: Beach closed to everyone except Chris Christie's family
That was Gov. Chris Chrstie's response to reporters on Saturday when asked why it was okay for his family to vacation at Island Beach State Park over the Fourth of July weekend - while everyone else was locked out of the popular destination because of the government shutdown Christie ordered, leaving state parks, beaches and other facilities closed. "The governor has a residence at Island Beach.
