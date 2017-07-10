Jersey Shore' seen recording scenes for possible reunion
Jersey Shore cast Jenni 'Jwoww' Farley Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi,Paul 'Pauly D' DelVecchio,Vinny Guadagnino arrive at Fox's "The X Factor" Season Finale. ASBURY PARK, N.J. - It may be time to GTL, or gym, tan and laundry, for those who have forgotten about the " Jersey Shore ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Jul 8
|USS LIBERTY
|32
|Busy N.J. food bank takes new name to reflect e...
|Jun '17
|Unclegus
|1
|Asbury Park Walking Tours
|Jun '17
|APstories
|1
|Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11)
|May '17
|vary
|4
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|11
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC