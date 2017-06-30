Film on dementia to premiere at New Hope Festival on July 29
Inspired by a daughter's love and true-to-life events, "Tonight and Every Night," a narrative short film about the power of love over dementia, will have its East Coast premiere at the New Hope Film Festival, July 29 at 5pm, at the New Hope Arts Center. Touted as an "emerging 'Sundance East'" in a Huffington Post article, this celebrated indie fest was founded by D. F. Whipple, an author screenwriter and long-time resident of the New Hope, Bucks County area.
